POLL: What is the most important issue Trump needs to address in the State of the Union?

(KGTV) - In his first State of the Union, President Trump will touch on numerous issues that are affecting American lives and outline how he and his administration plan to address them.



White House officials said the theme of Trump's speech is "building a safe, strong and proud America," and the president will speak on immigration, the economy and jobs, infrastructure, trade, and national security during his address.

