DC Daily: America awaits President Trump's first State of the Union address

Group of Democrats boycotting Trump's State of the Union

-- Several Congressional Democrats say they won't attend President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.



A large number of House Democrats boycotted the president's first joint address to Congress last year. Typically, lawmakers of both parties attend the annual State of the Union address, and those from the opposite party tend to save their criticisms of the president for after the speech, releasing statements about the policy pronouncements they disagree with immediately after the address wraps up.



The following Democrats have said they will not be in attendance for the president's address:

California Rep. Barbara Lee

California Rep. Maxine Waters

Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson

Georgia Rep. John Lewis

Illinois Rep. Danny Davis

Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky

Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush

New Jersey Rep. Albio Sires

New York Rep. Gregory Meeks

Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Teen Trump supporter to watch president's address

-- Colorado teen Weston Imer, a proud supporter of President Trump, will be in the audience Tuesday night for the State of the Union address.



The 14-year-old Imer, who made headlines for his work as a Trump campaign manager in Jefferson County, Colorado, believes Trump is "the best president since Ronald Reagan."



Imer was there when Trump was sworn into office, and his excitement has ramped up as the State of the Union draws near.



"I had to tell my teachers that I'm going and that I will miss two days of school," Imer said. "I had to tell everyone. And I lost some friends."



It's his reality as a Trump supporter, Imer said, but one that won't stop him from witnessing history again.



"There's a lot of standing ovations," Imer said. "And so I'm going to have to wear some good shoes. So it's going to be amazing."



Russian bots retweeted Trump tweets nearly 500,000 times

-- Russian Twitter bots retweeted Donald Trump's tweets almost 470,000 times towards the end of the 2016 presidential campaign, according to Twitter documents given to the Senate Judiciary Committee.



According to Bloomberg, the documents stated bot-driven retweets of Trump's tweets dwarfed the number of bot retweets (less than 50,000) of Hillary Clinton's account from Sept. 1, 2016-Nov.15, 2016.



Bloomberg reported: "The information further underscores how Russian-linked accounts sought to stir up discord during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Congress has been investigating exactly how social-media platforms like Twitter, Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube were manipulated during the election. The documents are Twitter’s response to follow-up questions from the Senate committee following an Oct. 31 hearing on the issue of Russian infiltration of the media platforms."



