DC Daily: America awaits President Trump's first State of the Union address
Jermaine Ong, Scripps
8:25 AM, Jan 30, 2018
Group of Democrats boycotting Trump's State of the Union
-- Several Congressional Democrats say they won't attend President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.
A large number of House Democrats boycotted the president's first joint address to Congress last year. Typically, lawmakers of both parties attend the annual State of the Union address, and those from the opposite party tend to save their criticisms of the president for after the speech, releasing statements about the policy pronouncements they disagree with immediately after the address wraps up.
The following Democrats have said they will not be in attendance for the president's address:
Russian bots retweeted Trump tweets nearly 500,000 times
-- Russian Twitter bots retweeted Donald Trump's tweets almost 470,000 times towards the end of the 2016 presidential campaign, according to Twitter documents given to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
According to Bloomberg, the documents stated bot-driven retweets of Trump's tweets dwarfed the number of bot retweets (less than 50,000) of Hillary Clinton's account from Sept. 1, 2016-Nov.15, 2016.
Bloomberg reported: "The information further underscores how Russian-linked accounts sought to stir up discord during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Congress has been investigating exactly how social-media platforms like Twitter, Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube were manipulated during the election. The documents are Twitter’s response to follow-up questions from the Senate committee following an Oct. 31 hearing on the issue of Russian infiltration of the media platforms."