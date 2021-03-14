POLL: Should Congress end time changes?

(KGTV) -- A new bill with bipartisan support would make daylight saving time permanent throughout most of the US.

A total of five Republicans and three Democrats co-sponsored the legislation.

To date, fifteen states have passed bills to move to year-round daylight saving time.

In 2018, Californians passes Proposition 7, which would allow the state legislature to vote to adopt daylight saving time year-round. The concept, however, needs congressional approval.

