POLL: Should Congress end time changes?

Should Congress end time changes?

Prepare to spring clocks forward for daylight saving time this weekend
Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 13:57:30-04

(KGTV) -- A new bill with bipartisan support would make daylight saving time permanent throughout most of the US.

A total of five Republicans and three Democrats co-sponsored the legislation.

To date, fifteen states have passed bills to move to year-round daylight saving time.

In 2018, Californians passes Proposition 7, which would allow the state legislature to vote to adopt daylight saving time year-round. The concept, however, needs congressional approval.

Do you think daylight saving time should be made permanent? Take the poll below:

