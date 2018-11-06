FOLLOW: California state election results

Partly Cloudy
HI: 69°
LO: 59°
SAVANNAH, GA - FEBRUARY 5: Voters leave a precinct after casting their ballots during Georgia's primary Super Tuesday's presidential election January 5, 2008 in Savannah, Georgia. An enormous cache of delegates is at stake. The two dozen state contests are delivering 1,023 Republican and 1,681 Democratic delegates. (Photo by Stephen Morton/Getty Images)
The polls close at 8 p.m. and the first election results should be in shortly after. Follow the election results from the state of California below: