DC Daily: Trump blasts Washington Post, continues attack on Amazon

What’s happening in the political world :



Trump blasts Washington Post, calls paper Amazon’s “chief lobbyist”

-- President Trump continued his assault on Amazon, this time ripping the Washington Post -- owned by Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos.



In a tweet Thursday morning, Trump said: “The Fake News Washington Post, Amazon’s ‘chief lobbyist,’ has another (of many) phony headlines, ‘Trump Defiant As China Adds Trade Penalties.’ WRONG! Should read, ‘Trump Defiant as U.S. Adds Trade Penalties, Will End Barriers And Massive I.P. Theft.’ Typically bad reporting!”

The Fake News Washington Post, Amazon’s “chief lobbyist,” has another (of many) phony headlines, “Trump Defiant As China Adds Trade Penalties.” WRONG! Should read, “Trump Defiant as U.S. Adds Trade Penalties, Will End Barriers And Massive I.P. Theft.” Typically bad reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2018

The president has attacked Amazon on multiple occasions in the past 10 days, accusing the online retail giant of hurting the U.S. Postal Service’s finances and those of other retailers.



Trump has also said Amazon is paying “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”

Woman who gave Trump motorcade middle finger sues former employer

-- A woman who was fired after a photo of her flipping off President Trump’s motorcade was published and went viral is now suing her former employer.



Juli Briskman was let go from her job at Akima LLC in November 2017 after she confirmed that it was she who was pictured giving a middle finger towards Trump’s motorcade as it drove by.



Briskman said she was informed that her actions violated the Akima’s social media policy, and the company then fired her.



On Wednesday, Briskman tweeted: "I was fired from my job for flipping off @realDonaldTrump. Today, I filed suit with @GellerLawyers & @protctdemocracy because what happened to me was unlawful and un-American."

I was fired from my job for flipping off @realDonaldTrump. Today, I filed suit with @GellerLawyers & @protctdemocracy because what happened to me was unlawful and un-American. — juli_briskman (@julibriskman) April 4, 2018

Read more

Kasich: Independent presidential bid “unlikely”

-- Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he is "unlikely" to challenge President Trump in 2020 as an independent, but also spent Tuesday in this first-in-the-nation primary state, insisting that he is wide open to any path to the White House that may make sense.



"Am I going to run as an Independent? No, I'm not even thinking about that," the Republican said in an interview with CNN.



"It's unlikely, but when you have options on the table, all options are on the table, right?" Kasich asked rhetorically.



Read more

CNN contributed to this report