DC Daily: Oprah Winfrey says presidential run is 'not something that interests me'

Oprah: White House run "not something that interest me"

-- Amid speculation and rumors, media mogul Oprah Winfrey spoke on a possible presidential run in an interview with InStyle magazine -- albeit before her powerful speech at this year's Golden Globe Awards.



In the March issue of the magazine, Winfrey said: "I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it's not something that interests me. I don't have the DNA for it."

Oprah 2020? “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it,” March cover star @Oprah tells @LauraBrown99. https://t.co/iszoxFeChp pic.twitter.com/FkrWJt9lQn — InStyle (@InStyle) January 25, 2018

The magazine said the Winfrey interview took place three weeks before her stunning speech at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, which led many to believe she was seriously considering running for president.

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Days later, President Trump was asked about a possible Winfrey run. He said: "I like Oprah ... I don't think she's going to run."



When asked how he would fare if Winfrey did run for president, Trump said, "I'd beat Oprah."



Trump attends World Economic Forum

-- President Trump will get right to work with his "America First" approach at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.



Trump, the first U.S. president to attend the Forum since Bill Clinton, is scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.



The president will also meet with World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab and attend a dinner with numerous European business leaders.



Before leaving for Davos, Trump said:

Will soon be heading to Davos, Switzerland, to tell the world how great America is and is doing. Our economy is now booming and with all I am doing, will only get better...Our country is finally WINNING again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2018

Trump is expected to deliver a keynote address to world leaders at the Forum on Friday. He will reportedly touch on tax cuts and deregulation in his speech.

Trump says he's willing to speak to Mueller under oath

-- On Wednesday, President Trump told several reporters that he was willing to be questioned by Special Counsel Robert Mueller under oath, but cautioned that he would listen to the advice of his lawyers.



Trump said he was "looking forward to" speaking to Mueller, whose team of investigators is looking into accusations of meddling by Russia in the 2016 election and possible obstruction carried out by Trump in the firing of FBI Director James Comey last year.



