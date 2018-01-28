D.C. Daily: Democratic Senator denounces Pelosi's immigration comments

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said Sunday he thinks the White House immigration plan is a good start while also criticizing House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi for dismissing it, according to Reuters.

Pelosi condemned the plan saying it’s a campaign to “make America white again.”

“We don’t need that type of rhetoric on either side, from Nancy, Paul Ryan or anybody else,” Manchin said on CNN’s State of the Union.

White House officials outlined the plan on Thursday that would offer Dreamers a path to citizenship. The proposal would also build a wall with Mexico.

Marco Rubio fires chief of staff over misconduct allegations

Washington (CNN) -- Sen. Marco Rubio has fired his chief of staff over "allegations of improper conduct" with a subordinate, his office announced late Saturday night.

"Yesterday afternoon, I was made aware, for the first time, of allegations of improper conduct by my chief of staff while under the employment of my office," Rubio said in a statement.

The statement did not mention Rubio's chief of staff by name, but he has been identified as Clint Reed on his social media accounts, and a former aide confirmed he was the chief of staff. CNN has attempted to contact Reed for comment.

Top Putin opponent arrested amid protests

(ABC) -- Russian police arrested a top opponent of President Vladimir Putin today as thousands of people around the country protested against a lack of competition in presidential elections planned for this spring.

Alexey Navalny, an anti-corruption campaign who has become Russia’s most prominent opponent of Putin, was seized and dragged violently into a van by police as he tried to join one of the protests that he had called for in central Moscow.

"I was detained," Navalny tweeted in Russian from inside the police van. "It does not matter ... You don't go for me, but for yourself and your future."

Navalny also tweeted a video of his arrest and photos from the protests.

