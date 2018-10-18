Police: Suspect robs Georgia Subway, returns for sandwich

(KGTV) — Tennessee authorities arrested a man after they say he robbed a Subway restaurant and returned to retrieve his sandwich.

Zachary Miller, 34, was arrested in Tennessee after robbing the Gwinnett County, Ga., restaurant on Oct. 9, according to Atlanta ABC-affiliate WSB-TV.

Police said Miller ordered a sandwich and as he was checking out, he jumped over the counter and demanded money.

He was reportedly given $100 and then he fled the store.

Police said video showed Miller then run back into the store and grab his sandwich before he ran away again.

Miller reportedly had active warrants in both Tennessee and Georgia, according to WSB-TV, and is accused of robbing restaurants in both states.