Police identify Midway District shooting victim, suspect of North Park standoff

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police have identified a man who was fatally shot in the Midway District this week, prompting a standoff with the suspect of the murder in North Park.

San Diego Police received a report of the shooting just before 11 a.m. Sunday in the rear parking lot of the 24 Hour Fitness at 3675 Midway Drive. Police arrived to find 27-year-old Alexander Mazin of San Diego suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Despite medial aid at the scene, Mazin died at the scene.

RELATED: Fatal shooting leads to standoff between police, suspect in North Park

Following the shooting, police were led to the intersection of 30th Street and Upas St where an hours-long standoff began.

Once SWAT teams entered the apartment, however, they did not find the suspect — identified as 41-year-old Ernesto Castallenos Martinez. Police believe Martinez to be an acquaintance of Mazin.

Martinez is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.