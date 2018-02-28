Police identify Midway District shooting victim, suspect of North Park standoff
Mark Saunders
3:43 PM, Feb 28, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police have identified a man who was fatally shot in the Midway District this week, prompting a standoff with the suspect of the murder in North Park.
San Diego Police received a report of the shooting just before 11 a.m. Sunday in the rear parking lot of the 24 Hour Fitness at 3675 Midway Drive. Police arrived to find 27-year-old Alexander Mazin of San Diego suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.
Despite medial aid at the scene, Mazin died at the scene.