Police release pictures of Midway District homicide suspect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police have released pictures of a man accused of shooting and killing a 27-year-old man in the Midway District in late February.

Police say Ernesto Castallenos Martinez, 41, shot and killed Alexander Mazin in a parking lot behind the 24 Hour Fitness on the 3600 block of Midway Drive.

Following the shooting, police were led to the intersection of 30th Street and Upas Street where an hours-long standoff took place.

After SWAT teams entered an apartment in the area, they didn’t find Martinez. Police say they believe Martinez is an acquaintance of Mazin.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.