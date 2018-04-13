Police recommend charges against ICE agents after deadly crash in Delano

DELANO, Calif. -- Police in Central California have asked prosecutors to look into filing criminal charges against two Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents involved in a deadly chase, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities say Santo Garcia and Marcelina Garcia died in rural Delano in March when their SUV hit a pole and overturned as they ran from ICE agents.

Police in Delano determined that ICE agents pulled over the SUV before the crash. Agents got out of their vehicle but the driver of the SUV took off.

Police said the SUV was speeding when the driver lost control after driving onto a dirt shoulder.

Santo and Marcelina were in the country illegally but Santos was not the man agents were searching for, police said.

Police recommended that the agents be charged with a misdemeanor of providing false information to a peace officer.