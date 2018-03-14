Immigration and Customs Enforcement stop followed by deadly crash in Central Valley

DELANO, Calif. (KGTV) - Two people died in a crash Tuesday after a traffic stop by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the city of Delano, near Bakersfield.

The Delano Police Department arrived at the scene of the rollover just before 7 a.m. Officers found the SUV on its roof with two victims inside.

Police said the SUV had been speeding when the driver went onto a dirt shoulder and lost control. The SUV flipped and stopped after it hit a power pole, according to police.

The man and woman inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

Delano officers determined ICE agents had pulled over the SUV before the crash. Agents got out of their vehicle but the SUV driver left the scene. The SUV crashed a short time later.

There is no word on the identities of the victims or why they were pulled over.