Police investigating possible assault with deadly weapon in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A massive police presence was seen on the border of Clairemont and Bay Park after police received a call about a possible assault with a deadly weapon Monday.

According to authorities, the incident happened on the 3300 block of Clairemont Avneue.

After investigating, police say there was no assault. A child's grandmother called police saying there had been a shooting.

The child's mother also showed up at the scene and told police the grandmother has a mental issue and that there had been no assault.