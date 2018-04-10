Police investigating possible assault with deadly weapon in Clairemont

5:44 PM, Apr 9, 2018
3 mins ago

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A massive police presence was seen on the border of Clairemont and Bay Park after police received a call about a possible assault with a deadly weapon Monday. 

According to authorities, the incident happened on the 3300 block of Clairemont Avneue. 

After investigating, police say there was no assault. A child's grandmother called police saying there had been a shooting.

The child's mother also showed up at the scene and told police the grandmother has a mental issue and that there had been no assault. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top