Police investigating death in Midway District Monday night

Zac Self, Marie Estrada
7:17 PM, Jan 8, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after an altercation in the Midway District Monday night. 

The incident, which witnesses describe as a fight between two men, happened on Midway Drive and Sports Arena Boulevard. 

A witness tells 10News he saw the victim in distress and attempted to give him CPR, but it was too late. He also told 10News he saw the suspect running around the area, taking pictures and yelling, 'He attacked me!'"

Police have a portion of Midway Drive blocked off through Duke Street as they continue their investigation.

*10News has a crew on scene and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information. 

 

