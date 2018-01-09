Police investigating death in Midway District Monday night

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after an altercation in the Midway District Monday night.

The incident, which witnesses describe as a fight between two men, happened on Midway Drive and Sports Arena Boulevard.

#BREAKING: Body laying in the road outside McDonald's near Midway and Sports Arena. Possible suspect sitting in back of police car. Waiting for police to send media spokesperson for more detailed info. pic.twitter.com/ceQDFPvioh — Brian Shlonsky (@10NewsBrian) January 9, 2018

A witness tells 10News he saw the victim in distress and attempted to give him CPR, but it was too late. He also told 10News he saw the suspect running around the area, taking pictures and yelling, 'He attacked me!'"

Police have a portion of Midway Drive blocked off through Duke Street as they continue their investigation.

UPDATE: Police gathering information but say one man is confirmed dead and a second man suspected of killing him is in police custody. pic.twitter.com/GlGCurs56E — Brian Shlonsky (@10NewsBrian) January 9, 2018

