Police identify suspect, victim in Point Loma murder-suicide

Zac Self
12:12 PM, Jan 7, 2018
2 hours ago

Police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder-suicide in Point Loma Thursday.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder-suicide in Point Loma Thursday.

Police say Kenneth Everhart, 59, shot 49-year-old Tiffany Kjeldergaard multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

Everhart and Kjeldergaard were involved in an argument at their apartment complex, according to police.

RELATED: Man, woman dead in Point Loma murder-suicide

Police say the two weren’t involved in a relationship as previously reported. Police are still investigating what led to the argument.

The murder-suicide happened on the 2800 block of Adrian Street around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top