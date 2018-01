SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A standoff is ongoing in Point Loma, not far from Adrian Street and Point Loma Boulevard.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the area shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. They tell 10News neighbors heard several gunshots in the complex and found a woman in her 40's shot outside of one of the apartments.

#BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Adrian Street in Point Loma. SWAT team is here @10News pic.twitter.com/qiPJ6H2duB — Anthony Pura (@10NewsPura) January 5, 2018

Witnesses say they saw the man inside the apartment, lying on the floor with a firearm nearby and with a gunshot wound to the head.

As of 11 p.m. police would not comment on the status of either the man or woman. They have referred 10News to Homicide detectives on scene.

Police are asking neighbors in the area to remain inside their homes.

*This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update as details become available.