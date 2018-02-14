Police dog recovering after being stabbed in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A police dog is recovering after being stabbed in Encanto Monday.

Dexter, a 4-year-old Beggian Malinois, is still in the hospital but is expected to be okay, according to authorities.

Police received a call around 8:30 Monday morning from a woman who said she was having a hard time controlling her 22-year-old son.

The woman told police that her son was clinging to a kitchen knife and behaving in a threatening manor while standing on the front porch.

The suspect, 22-year-old Rogelio Carreon, came to the front door with a 7-inch butchers knife when police arrived.

Carreon ignored commands to drop the knife forcing police to use four beanbag rounds to no avail.

Carreon stabbed the K9 after it bit him on the left arm. Police say the stab wounds missed major organs but left the dog’s intestines hanging out.

Carreon is now facing several charges, including felony assault of a police dog.