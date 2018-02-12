Man stabbed police dog during Encanto arrest, officers say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego Police K9 was stabbed Monday during a confrontation between officers and a man in Encanto.

Police received a 911 call from a woman having trouble controlling her son about 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 64th St., near Encanto Elementary.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a woman sweeping glass in the street. She told police her son had broken a picture frame and was threatening to fight with police.

The son, 22-year-old Rogelio Carreon, responded to the front door with a 7-inch butcher’s knife, according to SDPD Lt. Charles Lara.

Police said Carreon ignored several commands to drop the weapon. Officers fired four beanbag rounds and released the K9, which bit Carreon in the left arm.

Carreon stabbed the K9 during the conflict, said Lara. The stab wound missed major organs but left the dog's intestines hanging out.

Officers restrained Carreon and took him to Alvarado Hospital for an evaluation.

The K9, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois named Dexter, was taken to a veterinary hospital.

There's no word on the condition of the man or the K9.