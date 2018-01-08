Police ask for public's help solving New Year's Eve murder

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect or suspects they say shot and killed a man in San Diego on New Year’s Eve.

The shooting happened on the 3800 block of Teak Street near Mountain View Park around 1 a.m. December 31.

RELATED: Woman fires shots at husband, 'To make him listen to me', Arizona police say

Police say an unknown suspect or suspects approached 23-year-old Diego Armando Villa (pictured above) before shooting him. Police have yet to determine the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2331 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

RELATED: Man attacked by dogs in College Area