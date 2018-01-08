Man attacked by dogs in College Area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was rushed to the hospital after police said he was attacked in the College Area by two dogs believed to be pit bulls.



San Diego police said the dog attack was reported just after 6 p.m. Sunday near the 6200 block of El Cajon Boulevard.



Witnesses said the victim was walking when a black dog and a beige dog attacked him. Police told 10News the bites were so bad that the man's bone was exposed and he had severe bleeding.



Police are still working to find out what led to the attack.



Animal Control responded to the incident, although there's no immediate word on if they took the dogs or not.



While witnesses believed the two dogs in the attack were pit bulls, officials did not confirm the breed.



A Team 10 Investigation in October 2017 found dog bites were down across San Diego and the six other cities that the Department of Animal Control monitors.



There are still more than 2,000 dog bites reported per year in San Diego.