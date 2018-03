SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killed a man outside a Clairemont home in January.

Jeffery Alan Turner, 36, has been charged with murder after he reportedly shot and killed 52-year-old Frank Magana.

Police were called to the home, located on the 4600 block of Sauk Avenue, on January 3 after receiving reports of a shooting.

When police arrived they found Magana lying on the ground in front of his home with a gunshot wound to the head.

A woman who lives near the home where the shooting took place said, "I looked at the clock because I heard a gunshot. It was one single gunshot, I knew it wasn't a firework. It was scary. It made the hair on the back of my next stand up."

Magana was taken to the hospital where he later died.