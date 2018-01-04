SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near the intersection of Genessee and Sauk Avenues Wednesday night.

PD responding to shooting near Genesee & Clairemont Mesa blvd. One person shot in head. Homicide detectives en route @10News pic.twitter.com/dGP8G6G2e6 — Jennifer Delacruz (@10NewsJen) January 4, 2018

Police were called to the area around 7 p.m., after reports of a shooting on Sauk Avenue. Upon arriving, officers found a man lying on the lawn in front of a home with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 52-year-old Hispanic man was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

RELATED: Police: three robberies connected to driver of gold Honda Civic

10News spoke to one woman, too scared to show her face after the shooting just down the street from her home.

"I looked at the clock because I heard a gunshot. It was one single gunshot, I knew it wasn't a firework," she said. "It was scary. It made the hair on the back of my next stand up."

She tells 10News she was cooking dinner when suddenly she had to protect herself.

"I was nervous, I didn't go out to my windows to look," she said. "I went to the back of my house away from the windows in the front. Because it sounded like it was right in front of my house."

When she finally felt safe, she said she heard cries from the victim.

"I heard a man moaning in the ambulance that drove away," she said. "(Other) neighbors said they heard a man crying and moaning."

The woman tells 10News she has never truly been comfortable living in the area.

"I'd like to make this a safe neighborhood and one where maybe one day I can even raise a family," she said. "But right now it's a scary neighborhood and id like that to change."

*This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update as details become available.