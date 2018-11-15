Plume of smoke from Mexico brush fire seen in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A black plume of smoke was spotted across the border from San Diego Wednesday.

A brush fire on the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border was spotted by San Diegans from the South Bay to Coronado.

According to Cal Fire, the fire was deep in Mexico and not endangering the border area.

The fire comes as San Diego endures a red flag warning, signaling high winds and fire danger throughout the county.

Santa Ana winds have already forced several East County schools to remain closed Wednesday and prompted SDG&E to cut power to thousands for fear of damaging winds.

10News will continue to monitor this breaking news story.