Photos: Turpin family's former Texas home had human feces on walls, owner says

(KGTV) - Photos of the former Texas home where 13 malnourished siblings lived years ago paint a miserable picture.

The Texas home where David and Louise Turpin lived 18 years ago with their children was shown in poor condition through photos obtained by ABC News.

The home's current owner, who wished to remain anonymous, told ABC News human feces were smeared all over the walls when he purchased the foreclosed property about 18 years ago.

"They didn't pick up and go," he said. "They left a mess."

The owner never met the family but said he found an envelope of photos showing school-aged children after an extensive cleaning of the home. At the time, he threw the envelope in the garbage.

Neighbors told the owner the Turpin family never used the front door, instead, entering through the back gate to the property, according to ABC News.

Before the Turpin family moved to Perris, Calif., in 2014, they lived in Murietta, Calif., and near Fort Worth, Texas. Officials believe they were also planning to move to Oklahoma next.

The Turpin siblings, who range in age from 2 to 29, were beaten, tortured, and starved in the family's Perris home, prosecutors alleged. The children were found after one of the children escaped and called 911.

David Turpin, 57, and Louise Turpin, 49, have pleaded not guilty to 37 charges, including torture and child endangerment. David Turpin also pleaded not guilty to one count of lewd conduct with a minor.

The children are recovering in the hospital from the years of neglect and abuse.

ABC News contributed to this report.