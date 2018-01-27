Photos: Turpin family's former Texas home had human feces on walls, owner says

Before the Turpin family moved to Perris, Calif., in 2014, they lived in Murietta, Calif., and near Fort Worth, Texas. Officials believe they were also planning to move to Oklahoma next.
The Turpin siblings, who range in age from 2 to 29, were beaten, tortured, and starved in the family's Perris home, prosecutors alleged. The children were found after one of the children escaped and called 911.
David Turpin, 57, and Louise Turpin, 49, have pleaded not guilty to 37 charges, including torture and child endangerment. David Turpin also pleaded not guilty to one count of lewd conduct with a minor.
The children are recovering in the hospital from the years of neglect and abuse.