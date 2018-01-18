Riverside DA: Perris couple only allowed kids to shower once a year

Wednesday, authorities searched the Turpin's home 60 miles outside of Los Angeles and were seen removing multiple boxes, safes, and bed frames.
Sunday, one of the Turpin's daughters escaped through an open window and called police, authorities said. Thursday, prosecutors said the daughter had been working on the plan to escape for at least two years.
The couple's children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished, some shackled, in their home this week, according to authorities.
Among some of the horrors found in the house, prosecutors said evidence suggested that the children were not allowed to shower more than once a year, children were punished through beatings and starvation frequently, and the children were often kept in the rooms.
Prosecutors said all the children are being cared for by doctors but were severely malnourished and had suffered nerve damage when found, having endured "horrific" abuse over time.
Many have questioned how no one knew of the abuse around the neighborhood. Prosecutors said the children were awake all night and slept through the day, going to bed around 4 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Prosecutors said the victims were punished often and lasted for weeks to months at a time. For instance, victims would be punished for washing their hands above the wrist area because it was considered "playing in water," prosecutors said.
The abuse reportedly began while the family was living in the Fort Worth, Texas, area before they moved to California in 2010, prosecutors said.