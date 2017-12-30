SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- We shared many great photos on the 10News Instagram page in 2017 - so many that it was difficult to choose our "top" list. So we looked to the likes and let our followers do the judging. You've been liking, sharing and commenting all year, here are your top 6!

#1: The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino

The drink that took social media by storm...and lead to a lawsuit. Our 10News followers loved the photo we shared by Instagram user @alexcold619.

#2: SpaceX rocket launch

On Friday, December 22, 2017 phones were ringing off the hook in the 10News newsroom around 5:30 p.m. All evening and into Saturday we received images and videos of what San Diegans saw across the county - a SpaceX rocket launch. The Falcon 9 rocket will deliver 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit for Iridium, according to SpaceX. The December 22 launch was the fourth of ten. The next one out of Vandenberg Airforce Base will launch on January 10. | Photo: 10News Weather Watcher Ben Abrena (@ben_in_san_diego).

#3: Sunset Cliffs State Preserve

A majority of the photos shared in our 10News Weather Watchers group are of the beautiful sunsets seen all across our beautiful county. This one was one of your favorites! | Photo: Kathy Comer (@silvergirl619).

#4: December's supermoon

The supermoon was the last of 2017, and we're so grateful for the photos you shared with us! Fact: a supermoon only occurs when the full moon is closest to the Earth. During this time it can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual! | Photo: Jacob Watson (@earthsperfectphotos).

#5: October's Harvest Moon

Another moon took the number five spot in our top photos. Each year the full moon closest to the first day of Autumn is dubbed the "Harvest Moon." Where did it get the name? Check out the link below to learn more! | Photo: 10News Weather Watcher Kamala Venkatesh (@kamalavenkatesh).

#6: Coronado Bridge at sunset

It's not surprising that this was in your top six, it's beautiful! There's nothing like a sunset in San Diego to make you appreciate America's finest city. | Photo: Ryan Lange (@ryanlange).

