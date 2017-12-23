Did you see the SpaceX launch?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Hundreds of people took to social media, wondering what was behind the streak in the sky. Don't panic, it was a planned SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Airforce Base.

There were numerous calls into @SanDiegoPD Communications when the rocket launch from Vandenberg AFB was seen in our San Diego sky. pic.twitter.com/N0UeYQ5Uvu — Shelley Zimmerman (@ChiefZimmerman) December 23, 2017

The strange light over the pier is from a @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched out of Vandenberg AFB. No need to worry, just enjoy the view. #spaceX pic.twitter.com/T5cpoURrsg — Huntington Beach (@HBCityBeach) December 23, 2017

This #SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base was exactly 800 times cooler than I thought it would be. This was the view from Old Town Pasadena. Thanks to ABC7 Photog Jamie Evans for the Video. #rocket #UFO pic.twitter.com/PbtqWki6J7 — Rob Hayes (@abc7robhayes) December 23, 2017

That was simply beautiful #SpaceX #Falcon9 in the skies above Orange county pic.twitter.com/nALIpTNNM2 — . Sirish . (@SirishM) December 23, 2017

Check out these photos from #Burbank of a #rocket launch from #Vandenberg Air Force Base. We believe this was the #SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. pic.twitter.com/Ls1Y7qzdpN — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) December 23, 2017

Beautiful sight in our skies. What is this thing? Did you saw it? More details @10News pic.twitter.com/E3aOvctwqK — Armando Aparicio (@armandapari) December 23, 2017

Did you see this weird light in the sky?! A viewer just sent this to me! Turns out, it's a rocket launch! #SpaceX @10News pic.twitter.com/2ACXxhTT0n — Laura Acevedo (@10NewsAcevedo) December 23, 2017