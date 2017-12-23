Did you see the SpaceX launch?

Mostly Cloudy
Video: 10News Weather Watcher Kathy Schneider Comer in Ocean Beach.
Video: 10News Weather Watcher Lyn Cooper Byles from Point Loma.
Video: 10News Weather Watcher Douglas Paul Sooley.
Photo: 10News Viewer Rogelio Diaz in Pacific Beach (Instagram: @rogerdodgerz33).
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Hundreds of people took to social media, wondering what was behind the streak in the sky. Don't panic, it was a planned SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Airforce Base.
There were numerous calls into @SanDiegoPD Communications when the rocket launch from Vandenberg AFB was seen in our San Diego sky. pic.twitter.com/N0UeYQ5Uvu— Shelley Zimmerman (@ChiefZimmerman) December 23, 2017
The strange light over the pier is from a @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched out of Vandenberg AFB. No need to worry, just enjoy the view. #spaceX pic.twitter.com/T5cpoURrsg— Huntington Beach (@HBCityBeach) December 23, 2017
#SpaceX I swore Aliens we’re attacking pic.twitter.com/dWorWphxDr— Lawrence Lovingood (@lglovingood) December 23, 2017
thanks for the show #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/RReGlQ99Sa— Tori Chancellor (@realtoric) December 23, 2017
This #SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base was exactly 800 times cooler than I thought it would be. This was the view from Old Town Pasadena. Thanks to ABC7 Photog Jamie Evans for the Video. #rocket #UFO pic.twitter.com/PbtqWki6J7— Rob Hayes (@abc7robhayes) December 23, 2017
That was simply beautiful #SpaceX #Falcon9 in the skies above Orange county pic.twitter.com/nALIpTNNM2— . Sirish . (@SirishM) December 23, 2017
Check out these photos from #Burbank of a #rocket launch from #Vandenberg Air Force Base. We believe this was the #SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. pic.twitter.com/Ls1Y7qzdpN— Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) December 23, 2017
Even the 10News crew was curious about the sighting:
Beautiful sight in our skies. What is this thing? Did you saw it? More details @10News pic.twitter.com/E3aOvctwqK— Armando Aparicio (@armandapari) December 23, 2017
Did you see this weird light in the sky?! A viewer just sent this to me! Turns out, it's a rocket launch! #SpaceX @10News pic.twitter.com/2ACXxhTT0n— Laura Acevedo (@10NewsAcevedo) December 23, 2017
Anyone else seeing this in the sky right now?! What is that??? @10newsZach and I heading north on the 805 just now. Reminds me of Arrival. pic.twitter.com/QkaHiX5CfH— Bree Steffen (@10NewsBree) December 23, 2017
