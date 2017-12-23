Did you see the SpaceX launch?

Social media reaction to the "streak in the sky"

Marie Estrada
6:04 PM, Dec 22, 2017
9:46 PM, Dec 22, 2017

Video: 10News Weather Watcher Kathy Schneider Comer in Ocean Beach. 

Video: 10News Weather Watcher Lyn Cooper Byles from Point Loma.

Video: 10News Weather Watcher Douglas Paul Sooley. 

Photo: 10News Viewer Rogelio Diaz in Pacific Beach (Instagram: @rogerdodgerz33). 

Estrada, Marie
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Hundreds of people took to social media, wondering what was behind the streak in the sky. Don't panic, it was a planned SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Airforce Base. 

Even the 10News crew was curious about the sighting: 

