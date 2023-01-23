Pedestrian killed by suspected drunken driver in Crown Point

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 22-year-old woman was killed and a 24-year-old man was hospitalized when a 22-year-old man in a Toyota Tacoma, suspected of driving drunk, struck them Sunday on a Crown Point sidewalk.

The Toyota driver, who was not immediately named, was arrested on suspicion of murder and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to Sgt. Jeff Leisz of the San Diego Police Department.

The crash happened at 1:28 a.m. Sunday at 3400 Riviera Drive when the two victims parked their Chevrolet Tahoe on the side of the street and were standing on the sidewalk. The Tacoma jumped the sidewalk and struck the couple and their vehicle, the sergeant said.

The woman died and the man, who was pinned underneath the Tacoma, was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition. Their names were not immediately released.

