Pedestrian killed after being hit by train near Sorrento Valley coaster station

SAN DIEGO -- A pedestrian was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a train in Sorrento Valley.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the pedestrian was hit near the 11000 block of Sorrento Valley Road.

33 people were onboard when Amtrak train 763 hit the pedestrian. No one onboard was injured.

The train has been delayed while emergency personnel are on scene, according to police.

At this time, it's unclear why the pedestrian was on the tracks at the time of the incident.

