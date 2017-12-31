Train hits car after deputies pull driver to safety; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- A car was hit by a train late Saturday night after the driver was pulled out moments earlier.

The crash happened in Encinitas around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The train was heading southbound at around 80 miles-per-hour when its operator noticed a car stopped in the middle of the tracks near East E Street and South Coast Highway.

The train went into emergency brake mode but was unable to stop in time and hit the car.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.