Peoria father fires shot to protect daughter from stalker in home

PEORIA, AZ - A Peoria father fired a shot at a suspect who was allegedly stalking his 15-year-old daughter.

Peoria Police report that on January 1, 29-year-old Adam Daniel Flower used a golf club to shatter a rear door and enter a home.

Flower, who has a harassment injunction filed against him, was allegedly looking for the teenage girl. Other family members confronted him, but he still managed to push his way upstairs.

The girl heard the commotion, escaped out her second story window and hid on the roof of the home.

The father retrieved his handgun from a gun safe and confronted Flower upstairs, firing one shot into the floor, preventing Flower from going into the bedroom.

Other family members flagged down police from their second story window, directing them to Flower's location.

Police say Flower violated his harassment injunction several times. He has now been charged with aggravated assault.