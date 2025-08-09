Parent's finish developing son's dental floss company after his murder

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's been a year and a half since Dr. Benjamin Harouni was murdered while working at Smile Plus Dentistry in El Cajon. Now, his parents have launched the dental floss Benjamin was creating before his death.

At 28 years old, Dr. Benjamin Harouni had big plans for the future. He was working at his father's dental clinic and had just established an LLC for a new floss called LUVLINE.

"The very last conversation Ben and I had was about — he was extremely excited about this floss he was developing," his family member said.

Benjamin's dreams were cut short in February last year when El Cajon police say a disgruntled patient shot and killed him at work.

I first met the Harouni family at Benjamin's vigil a couple weeks later and have followed through with them ever since.

"I miss him so so much. I can't explain that. I wish I could tell him that one last time. Every few minutes his face comes up in my head," a family member said.

It's hard to describe the excruciating pain of losing a sibling or son, but Benjamin's brothers and parents continue to find meaningful ways to honor his memory.

They remembered his love of surfing at a paddle out with family and friends. They started a nonprofit called Hearts Over Hate to support other families who were victims of violent crimes. And now, they've finished the development of Benjamin's dental floss.

"Benjamin's floss became a mission for me. He left me a project. I see it as a gift. I'm very happy that we're sharing it with the world," his mother said.

His mom took over the LUVLINE LLC. It's only been a couple months but dental clinics across 11 states currently offer the floss to their patients. She says part of every purchase goes toward supporting victims of violence in the community and providing free dental work.

"Honestly I feel it's Ben's love that's pushing me. Every single day I wake up, is how can I make him proud, and how he would've wanted to live his life," Harouni said.

Harouni says she'll never stop sharing Benjamin's story and ensuring his legacy lives on. Click here if you'd like to purchase Benjamin's floss.

The competency hearing for Benjamin's shooter has been delayed nine times. It's now scheduled for August 26, and we will follow through to the end of his trial.

