Package stolen in Chula Vista by woman with child in stroller

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A woman in Chula Vista is outraged after she says a package was stolen by a woman walking with a stroller just moments after it was delivered.

Joy Roelike says she was expecting a package Saturday.

Just before 11:30 a.m. off the Hunte Parkway in Chula Vista, Roelike says she heard the doorbell ring but waited for a commercial break to retrieve the package.

There was just one problem. The package was nowhere to be found.

On the home’s security video, Roelike says she saw a woman walk up with a stroller before taking off with the package.

After spotting the woman a few blocks away, Roelike says she called the police and chased after the woman, but she disappeared around a corner.

Neighbors in the area that day say they saw the mysterious woman running with the stroller.

Though the package contained only pillows, Roelike says the real danger was to the child in the stroller.

“To use a child like that, it’s not right. It’s scary that there are people out there doing that with a child. That’s endangering a child,” said Roelike.

Watch the full story on 10News at 6 p.m.