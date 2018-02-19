Ongoing road work frustrates Pacific Beach residents

The city's problems with old pipes and broken water mains have been well documented.
In October, a 10News report showed the city had spent $328 million since 2013 to replace 116 miles worth of broken or older pipes. Their goal is to replace an average of 30 miles per year.
But, more than just worry about broken pipes and flooding, the people who live in Pacific Beach say the construction is creating undue hassles in other parts of their lives.
Construction equipment is being staged in medians or along city streets, blocking large swaths of parking for weeks at a time. Dust and debris are also widespread.
10News reached out to the city's Department of Public Works on Friday with a laundry list of questions and concerns about the work in Pacific Beach from residents. Because of the holiday weekend, a spokesperson said they wouldn't be able to give any answers until later this week.
10News will follow up on the story when the city responds.