Ongoing road work frustrates Pacific Beach residents

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A handful of ongoing construction projects in the Crown Point neighborhood of Pacific Beach has people who live there frustrated.



The projects are part of the city of San Diego's overall plan to update its aging water and sewer pipes, repave roads and move utility lines from San Diego Gas & Electric underground.



While residents are glad the city is trying to improve its infrastructure, they say it's become a nuisance and has gone on too long.



"It seems neverending," said Dee Hayes, who lives in the area. "The noise, the dust; all the streets are constantly blocked off and backed up. It's a mess. It's constant."



A look at the city's Capital Improvements Program website shows dozens of projects either under construction or in the design phase. Some are expected to last well into 2021.



The city's problems with old pipes and broken water mains have been well documented.



In October, a 10News report showed the city had spent $328 million since 2013 to replace 116 miles worth of broken or older pipes. Their goal is to replace an average of 30 miles per year.



But, more than just worry about broken pipes and flooding, the people who live in Pacific Beach say the construction is creating undue hassles in other parts of their lives.



Construction equipment is being staged in medians or along city streets, blocking large swaths of parking for weeks at a time. Dust and debris are also widespread.



10News reached out to the city's Department of Public Works on Friday with a laundry list of questions and concerns about the work in Pacific Beach from residents. Because of the holiday weekend, a spokesperson said they wouldn't be able to give any answers until later this week.



10News will follow up on the story when the city responds.