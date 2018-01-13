One arrested after man found dead in East Village apartment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One man is dead after police found him lying motionless in an East Village apartment.

San Diego Police officers were called to an East Village apartment just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man down. The call, from a woman who said the man was her husband, stated he was not awake or breathing.

Police arrived to find the man dead. Officers said it appeared the man had endured trauma to his upper torso.

The man has been identified but police are not yet releasing his name.

The woman who made the call was arrested as the suspect in the man's death. Police have not confirmed whether she is, in fact, the man's wife. Her identity was also withheld.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.