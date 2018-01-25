Oceanside puppy stolen, sold on Craigslist, then resold again returns home

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A two-month-old French bulldog was stolen, resold twice, and back home with his family all in the span of a week, police said Wednesday.

"Sol" was reported stolen on January 17 after an Oceanside family told police someone had broken the gate latch to their home's backyard and taken the dog. The family had just purchased Sol for $3,500 a few weeks prior.

Police said the family's two daughters had cried themselves to sleep since the theft.

Within a week, the family reported seeing Sol on Craigslist for $1,200. Police said the family notified the seller that it was their dog in the listing and they would pay to get Sol back. The seller, however, never responded and removed the listing, police said.

Police attempted to contact the seller but did not get a response back.

Investigators tracked the seller to an apartment in the Escondido area, where the seller initially denied any knowledge of Sol, police said. The suspect began to change their story after further investigation and said they had found the dog "on the side of the road," police said.

The seller told police they had sold Sol to someone in Fontana, Calif.

Investigators contacted the owner in Fontana, only to find Sol had been resold to someone in Hemet, Calif. The third owner was upset, police said, but understood the heartbreaking situation.

"She was understandability upset but knew the right thing to do She emotionally, but gladly, gave up Sol so he could be reunited with the original family," police said. "She has since been given another French bulldog puppy by the couple in Fontana to replace Sol."

Sol has since been reunited with his original family.

Oceanside police said they have forwarded the case to the District Attorney's Office for review of a possible charge of Grand Theft of a Dog over $950.