San Diego woman 'heartbroken' after thief swipes puppy from yard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Lomita-area woman who just welcomed a 14-week-old pug is heartbroken after someone swiped her new companion from her yard.

Several weeks ago, Jeanette Helm said she had returned to her home on Sunnyside Ave. after a veterinarian visit with her puppy, Peanut.

Helm let Peanut out to the backyard to go to the bathroom. Shortly after, she said she heard the doggie gate near the back entrance of the home slide open and a woman's voice say "c'mon," before a car door slammed shut.

"Heartbroken," Helm said. "He was my baby."

Helm said Peanut had been a birthday present to her and had cost the person who bought him $2,000.

Pet stores tell 10News puppy theft numbers spike during the holiday season.

Helm believes someone had been watching them. She took Peanut everywhere and the puppy was photogenic - everybody wanted pictures with him.

Helm is in the process of filing a police report for her stolen puppy