Oceanside police: 11-year-old boy last seen driving grandmother's car found

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Police say an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in Oceanside early Friday morning, and was last seen driving his grandmother’s car, was found a few hours later.



Oceanside police said Cesar Daukantas was last seen in the area of 660 Douglas Drive at around 1:15 a.m. According to police, Cesar was seen driving his grandmother’s blue Hyundai Elantra.



At about 5 a.m., Oceanside police said the Cesar and the car were both located, but no other details were immediately provided.