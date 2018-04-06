Oceanside police: 11-year-old boy last seen driving grandmother's car found

Jermaine Ong
5:13 AM, Apr 6, 2018
Cesar Daukantas

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Police say an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in Oceanside early Friday morning, and was last seen driving his grandmother’s car, was found a few hours later.

Oceanside police said Cesar Daukantas was last seen in the area of 660 Douglas Drive at around 1:15 a.m. According to police, Cesar was seen driving his grandmother’s blue Hyundai Elantra.

At about 5 a.m., Oceanside police said the Cesar and the car were both located, but no other details were immediately provided.

