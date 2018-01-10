Number of San Diego County crashes nearly triples due to winter storms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The first winter storms of the season caused major problems on the roadways in San Diego County.

Due to the wet conditions, the number of crashes in San Diego County nearly tripled Tuesday as the second wave of winter storms moved through during rush hour.

According to the California Highway Patrol, as of late Tuesday evening, a total of 410 crashes had been reported.

CHP says on a "good weather" day, roughly 140 crashes are reported in the county.

