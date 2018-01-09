Large sign above old National City theater falls, damages marquee on building

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - A large sign above a National City church plummeted to the ground, damaging a marquee in front of the building but causing no injuries.



The 40-foot-tall sign, which has the word "Bay" on it vertically, sat atop the building formerly known as the Bay Theatre on 330 National City Boulevard.

Police asked drivers to avoid the southbound lanes of E. 3rd St. and National City Blvd. due to the downed signage.



A pastor told 10News the building has been known as the Ministerios Cristianos Lo Mejor del Trigo church for the past eight years.



There was no immediate indication that the sign was weak in any way, but it is believed strong winds overnight caused it to fall.







The Bay Theatre, considered a city landmark, opened in 1941.