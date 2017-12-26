CHP officer killed by suspected drunk driver Christmas Eve

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGTV) -- A California Highway Patrol Officer was killed in a crash after being struck by a suspected drunk driver Christmas Eve.

According to ABC7 in Los Angeles, 33-year-old Andrew Camilleri died after being hit on I-880 in Hayward.

Camilleri had been with the CHP for a little more than a year and is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons.

Camilleri was in the patrol unit with his partner when the two were struck by a 22-year-old.

Camilleri’s partner, Jonathan Velasquez, was treated for injuries and released.

The 22-year-old suspect is believed to have been drunk, under the influence of drugs and coming home from a party, according to CHP.