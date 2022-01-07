Watch
Northern California rancher believed killed by bull

Bull, Cattle, Livestock (FILE)
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 13:36:20-05

BYRON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a bull apparently killed a Northern California rancher and then was shot dead when it threatened first responders. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the incident occurred Thursday in rural Contra Costa County.

A spokesperson for the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District says a report of an unresponsive rancher lying in a field drew sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, and an animal control officer to the scene. The bull approached emergency personnel in a threatening manner and deputies shot it to protect the crews.

The county medical examiner will determine the cause of death of the rancher, whose identity was not released.

