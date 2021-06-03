Watch
News

Actions

Northern California man sentenced for assaulting flight attendants during San Diego-to-New Mexico flight

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
travel-airplane-generic-WFTS.jpg
Posted at 7:45 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 10:45:56-04

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- A Northern California man has been sentenced to six months in prison for assaulting two flight attendants while traveling from San Diego to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for New Mexico announced the sentencing Wednesday of 43-year-old Alton James Johnson of Yuba City, California.

James pleaded guilty to the assault on Jan. 12.

Prosecutors said in a plea agreement that Johnson repeatedly touched a female flight attendant on her legs during a December 2019 flight. She asked him to stop and he then grabbed her by the buttocks.

Prosecutors say a second flight attendant stepped in to help and he grabbed that attendant by the arm.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group