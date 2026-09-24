Escondido protesters demand city end ICE shooting range contract at city hall

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — More than 100 protesters lined the sidewalk outside Escondido City Hall, demanding the city end a contract that allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to use the city's shooting range for firearms training.

The contract was signed in 2024 and renewed earlier this year for about $67,500, according to Escondido Police. It has been an ongoing source of debate, with protesters showing up to previous council meetings to pressure the council to end the agreement.

Thursday's demonstration came despite no related item appearing on the council agenda. Organizers say they plan to continue applying pressure and attend next week's council meeting.

Caroline Theiss-Aird, a North County resident who plans to attend that meeting, said:

"I think we need to be public about the fact that we disagree with what's happening in our country, right? That's our right. That is that's part of the Constitution, the ability to speak up when you disagree."

Escondido Council Member Consuelo Martinez encouraged the protests, saying in a statement:

"We know that Escondido has been ground zero for so much of what we have been experiencing in our region, but what happens does not stop at our city limits."

Escondido Mayor Dane White was not available for comment when reached about the protest and the planned attendance at next week's meeting.

Attorney and organizer Salvador G. Sarmiento said the mayor should take a public stance on the contract.

"He can at least announce publicly and face his neighbors and say that he has the courage to end this contract or to tell DHS that they don't want to be doing any business with ICE or any other federal immigration agencies," Sarmiento said.

In previous comments, ICE has said it will not comment on where officers train, but that agents face death threats and an increase in assaults against them.

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