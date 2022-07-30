Watch Now
Camp Pendleton warns explosives training might cause noise from July 30 to Aug. 7

Posted at 4:04 PM, Jul 30, 2022
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is warning the public that training operations will be firing high-power explosives from Saturday, July 30 to Sunday, Aug. 7., which will likely create loud sounds and vibrations over the next week.

According to the military base, the explosive noises may be amplified and heard up to 50 miles away depending on atmospheric conditions.

