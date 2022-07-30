Camp Pendleton warns explosives training might cause noise from July 30 to Aug. 7

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is warning the public that training operations will be firing high-power explosives from Saturday, July 30 to Sunday, Aug. 7., which will likely create loud sounds and vibrations over the next week.
According to the military base, the explosive noises may be amplified and heard up to 50 miles away depending on atmospheric conditions.
NOISE ADVISORY!
July 30-Aug 7. Marines on Camp Pendleton will train with high explosives for 24/7 field artillery exercises. Explosions may be heard as far as 50 miles away.
For more info, please visit:https://t.co/DZsd3npPyS
— Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) July 29, 2022