North County man charged in attempted murder of brother

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A North County man is being charged in the attempted murder of his brother, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced.

SDSO deputies said 19-year-old Juan Sixto was brought to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound on Feb. 18. just before 9:30 p.m.

During their investigation, deputies said they determined the shooting likely took place at Sixto's apartment on Pomelo Drive in Vista. There, deputies detained Sixto's brother, 27-year-old Fredy Sixto. Fredy Sixto also lived at the home.

After further searching the residence, deputies said evidence was collected leading to Fredy Sixto being charged with one count of attempted murder.

The Sheriff's Department said Juan Sixto is not expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDSO at 858-974-2321 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.