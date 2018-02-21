North County man charged in attempted murder of brother
Mark Saunders
4:30 PM, Feb 20, 2018
Share Article
VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A North County man is being charged in the attempted murder of his brother, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced.
SDSO deputies said 19-year-old Juan Sixto was brought to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound on Feb. 18. just before 9:30 p.m.
During their investigation, deputies said they determined the shooting likely took place at Sixto's apartment on Pomelo Drive in Vista. There, deputies detained Sixto's brother, 27-year-old Fredy Sixto. Fredy Sixto also lived at the home.