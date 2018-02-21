Authorities identify Vista couple found dead inside home

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Authorities have identified a man and a woman found dead inside a Vista home Sunday afternoon.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says Della Astorga, 69 and her husband Alfredo Astorga, 76, both died of gunshot wounds.

The department has ruled the incident a murder-suicide.

Deputies said a man called 911 from inside the home located on the 800 block of Warmlands Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they found both Della and Alfredo dead inside the home. The caller is believed to be the son of the deceased couple, deputies said.