No charges filed against Chula Vista officer arrested for domestic violence

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- No charges were filed Thursday against a Chula Vista police officer arrested last week after a reported domestic violence incident, though the case remains under investigation, according to a spokesperson for the District Attorney.

Leopoldo Armando Chousal, 27, was arrested on March 14 on the 6400 block of Potomac Street in a reported off-duty domestic violence incident.

He was booked on one count of making criminal threats to harm his girlfriend.

"CVPD takes these allegations seriously and was disappointed to learn of this incident. We are cooperating with SDPD’s criminal investigation and we are conducting an internal investigation concurrently," CVPD Lt. Eric Thunberg said in a previous release.

Chousal was also placed on administrative leave, according to the department.