Chula Vista officer arrested for off-duty domestic violence incident

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A South Bay officer was arrested Wednesday after a reported domestic violence incident, police confirmed.

Chula Vista Police Department said the unnamed officer was arrested at their home by San Diego Police and charged with domestic violence. The incident occurred while the officer was off-duty in San Diego, police said.

CVPD personnel were also at the scene when SDPD made the arrest. The officer has been placed on administrative leave with a suspension of peace officer powers.

"CVPD takes these allegations seriously and was disappointed to learn of this incident. We are cooperating with SDPD’s criminal investigation and we are conducting an internal investigation concurrently," CVPD Lt. Eric Thunberg said in a release.

No further information was released by police.

Just last year, an SDPD officer was arrested on domestic violence charges by CVPD officers.