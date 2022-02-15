Watch
NewsNews Links

Actions

What you need to know about SD county's micro businesses grant program

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gosia Wozniacka/AP
FILE - Tuesday, April 15, 2014
Microbusiness
Posted at 2:50 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 17:50:25-05

Click Here for more information or to apply for San Diego County's micro businesses grant program.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER